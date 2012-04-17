Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Deutsche Telekom may sell units in Britain and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported.

* MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile operator, is seeking a $2-$3 billion loan to help finance the purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail Fridman's Alfa Group, business daily Vedomosti reported.

* Indian group Essar Oil is in advanced talks with State Bank of India to arrange a six-year loan to pay 63 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) sales tax to a state government, the Business Standard reported.

* Chinese group Noah Holdings, a distributor of wealth management products to high net worth individuals, plans to launch a real estate fund worth as much as 18 billion yuan ($2.85 billion) as cash-strapped developers seek alternatives to bank lending, the Shanghai Securities News reported.

* China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) plans to list its Zambia copper assets in Hong Kong, aiming to raise about $500 million, the Chinese-language Ming Pao Daily reported, citing market sources.

* Railway monopoly Russian Railways may sell its remaining 25 percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One as soon as this year, Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing sources.

* Research In Motion is considering hiring a financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.

* German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has retained the cable and satellite broadcast rights for German top-flight soccer for the next four seasons, Bild reported on Monday.

Deals of the day: