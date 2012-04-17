Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 17 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Deutsche Telekom may sell units in Britain and
the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local
management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland
reported.
* MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile
operator, is seeking a $2-$3 billion loan to help finance the
purchase of its 25.1 percent stake from billionaire Mikhail
Fridman's Alfa Group, business daily Vedomosti reported.
* Indian group Essar Oil is in advanced talks with
State Bank of India to arrange a six-year loan to pay
63 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) sales tax to a state
government, the Business Standard reported.
* Chinese group Noah Holdings, a distributor of
wealth management products to high net worth individuals, plans
to launch a real estate fund worth as much as 18 billion yuan
($2.85 billion) as cash-strapped developers seek alternatives to
bank lending, the Shanghai Securities News reported.
* China Nonferrous Metal Mining (CNMC) plans to
list its Zambia copper assets in Hong Kong, aiming to raise
about $500 million, the Chinese-language Ming Pao Daily
reported, citing market sources.
* Railway monopoly Russian Railways may sell its remaining
25 percent stake in rail cargo operator Freight One as soon as
this year, Russian daily Kommersant reported, citing sources.
* Research In Motion is considering hiring a
financial adviser to weigh its strategic options, Bloomberg
reported, citing three sources with knowledge of the matter.
* German pay TV broadcaster Sky Deutschland has
retained the cable and satellite broadcast rights for German
top-flight soccer for the next four seasons, Bild reported on
Monday.
Deals of the day: