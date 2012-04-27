UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

April 27 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Dutch lender Rabobank plans to sell its fund
management arm Robeco for 1.5-2.0 billion euros ($2.0-$2.6
billion) as part of a reorganisation of its businesses, Dutch
newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported, citing unnamed
sources.
* Spanish banking group La Caixa, which owns
stakes in oil major Repsol and utility Gas Natural
, is planning a merger between the two energy groups,
Cinco Dias reported, citing unnamed sources.
* China's securities regulator is planning to enact strict
criteria that small and medium-sized commercial banks must meet
to list publicly, seeking to allow only one in five to go public
over the next few years, state media reported.
* DLF, India's top-listed realtor, is in talks with
three Mumbai-based real estate companies, Lodha Developers,
Runwal Group and Sheth Creators, to sell a piece of land in
central Mumbai, the Business Standard reported.
* Investment banks globally will likely have to reduce staff
levels by at least 10 percent to achieve profitability targets,
and the next round of layoffs may axe senior executives, a
report said.
Deals of the day: