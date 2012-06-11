Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

June 11 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell
its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street
Corp, the Financial Times reported in its Monday
edition.
* General Electric is considering breaking off large
parts of its lending business amid investor concerns that the
conglomerate has become one of the largest banks in the United
States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
* Volkswagen is in the early stages of examining
whether to take a stake in troubled U.S. truckmaker Navistar
International in order to close the gap to rival Daimler
, the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Sunday.