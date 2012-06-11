版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 11日 星期一 12:11 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

June 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Goldman Sachs is close to signing a deal to sell its hedge fund administration business to U.S. bank State Street Corp, the Financial Times reported in its Monday edition.

* General Electric is considering breaking off large parts of its lending business amid investor concerns that the conglomerate has become one of the largest banks in the United States, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.

* Volkswagen is in the early stages of examining whether to take a stake in troubled U.S. truckmaker Navistar International in order to close the gap to rival Daimler , the Financial Times Deutschland reported on Sunday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐