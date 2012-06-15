版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 15日 星期五 12:21 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, June 15 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Business software company Yammer Inc has agreed to sell itself to Microsoft Corp for more than $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐