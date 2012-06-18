版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 18日 星期一 12:14 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the prospective buyer of the London Metal Exchange, said it will look at the lucrative metal warehousing business that has attracted investments from Goldman Sachs and Glencore , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐