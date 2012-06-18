Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-REC Silicon Q4 revenues beat forecasts, costs down
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
June 18 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Axa Private Equity has raised $7.1 billion from outside investors marking the largest fund targeting investors looking to sell out of their buyout positions, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd, the prospective buyer of the London Metal Exchange, said it will look at the lucrative metal warehousing business that has attracted investments from Goldman Sachs and Glencore , the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* Rec Silicon Q4 revenues $80.4 million (Reuters poll $75.9 million)
TOKYO, Feb 16 Japanese stocks retreated on Thursday as a pause in the weakening of the yen gave investors an excuse to book profits, though financials extended their outperformance on rising U.S. yields.
* Asx Alert-Merger With Canadian Company WCB Resources-Gbz.Ax