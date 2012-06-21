Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Tier REIT to sell office building
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
* Tier REIT Inc- property was sold on March 1, 2017, to an unrelated third party and marks company's exit from Philadelphia market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COPENHAGEN, March 2 Boeing will take Denmark to court over a lack of access to documents used in a decision to select Lockheed Martin's F-35 over Boeing's F/A 18 Super Hornet in a fighter jet contract awarded last year.
* CWB reports strong first quarter financial performance including record total revenues