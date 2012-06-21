版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 21日 星期四 12:20 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

June 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Mikhail Fridman, the Russian billionaire, has been meeting institutional investors in London to canvas support for his plan to buy half of BP's stake in TNK-BP, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

