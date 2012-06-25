Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, June 25 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Anheuser-Busch InBev is nearing a deal to buy the
50 percent of Corona Extra beer maker Grupo Modelo
that it does not own, in a move that could cost the Belgian
brewer more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported
on Sunday.
* BlackBerry maker Research in Motion is
considering splitting its business in two, separating its
struggling handset manufacturing division from its messaging
network, The Sunday Times reported.
* Brazilian miner Vale SA is planning to build
the world's largest single processing plant to turn palm oil
into biofuel by 2015 in a bid to cut its vast fuel costs and to
develop the Amazon region, the Financial Times said on
Monday.