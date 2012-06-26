Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, June 26 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* Orbitz Worldwide Inc has found that people who use
Apple Inc's Mac computers spend as much as 30 percent
more per night on hotels, so the online travel agency is
starting to show them different, and sometimes costlier, travel
options than Windows visitors see, the Wall Street Journal
reported on Monday.
* The founder and top shareholder of struggling Australian
surfwear maker Billabong International is open to
another takeover offer after rejecting an approach earlier this
year, the Australian Financial Review reported on Tuesday.