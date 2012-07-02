Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Lloyd's of London set to nominate Carnegie-Brown as chairman -source
LONDON, Feb 17 Bruce Carnegie-Brown is set to be nominated as the next chairman of Lloyd's of London, the world's biggest insurance market, a source familiar with the matter said.
BANGALORE, July 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* The mystery UK private equity company behind a takeover approach for Australia's No.2 department store chain David Jones has said its bid is real, following questions about its business and assets, Australian media reported on Monday.
* French bank Credit Agricole is in talks to sell its Greek Emporiki Bank unit and has received interest from three local lenders, the Financial Times reported, in the latest sign French banks are drawing back amid ongoing instability on the euro zone.
* Patron Capital, the owner of British five-a-side football company Powerleague, is weighing an offer for rival Goals Soccer Centres in a move that could trigger a bidding war with Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, the Daily Telegraph reported on Monday.
* Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas dismissed as "speculation" a report in the Sunday Times, which said the company was considering putting itself up for sale and had entered debt restructuring talks with its lenders.
* Swiss engineering group Sulzer is looking for acquisitions and has the financial firepower to spend in the range of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), the company's chief executive told the Sonntagszeitung newspaper in an interview.
* Dell Inc is close to striking a deal to buy Quest Software Inc after trumping a private equity group, and an announcement could come as early as Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
LONDON, Feb 17 Bosses at the Peugeot-maker PSA Group have told the British government they would seek to build on the strengths of the Vauxhall car business if they succeed in buying its parent company, Opel.
(Adds futures, company news items) Feb 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7278 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers , with futures up 0.02 percent ahead of the cash market open. * The blue-chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.3 percent at 7,277.92 points on Thursday, in line with a broader decline among European indexes. The FTSE dropped 28.46 points, of which 27.64 were due to ex-divs, according to Reuters calculations.