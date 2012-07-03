Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, July 3 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* South Korean private equity fund MBK Partners, which had
been chosen as preferred bidder for a controlling stake in
electronic retailer Hi-mart, has given up its bid
because of share price falls and high price premiums, local
media MoneyToday said.
* The Swiss National Bank is not demanding Credit Suisse
raise new equity to boost its capital, and would count
contingent convertible bonds or CoCos if they had already been
issued, Chairman Thomas Jordan was quoted as saying on Monday.
* Amazon.com Inc reportedly agreed on Monday to buy
mapping startup UpNext, the latest sign of increased competition
between the world's largest Internet retailer and tech rivals
such as Google Inc and Apple Inc.