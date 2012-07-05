版本:
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, July 5 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Thursday:

* Etihad Airways is not willing to sell its 2 percent stake in Aer Lingus Group Plc, the Irish flag carrier subject to a takeover bid by Ryanair Holdings Plc, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.

