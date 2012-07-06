Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, July 6 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Bausch & Lomb could go public as early as the end of this
year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar
with the company's thinking.
* French advertising group Publicis Groupe SA has
agreed to buy out famed British agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
* GS Retail has been picked as preferred bidder
for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway
, local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on
Friday.