版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 6日 星期五 12:16 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, July 6 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Bausch & Lomb could go public as early as the end of this year, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the company's thinking.

* French advertising group Publicis Groupe SA has agreed to buy out famed British agency Bartle Bogle Hegarty, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* GS Retail has been picked as preferred bidder for a stake in South Korean water purifier maker Woongjin Coway , local media Maeil Business Newspaper reported on Friday.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐