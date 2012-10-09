版本:
Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP, Russia's third-biggest oil producer, said they could sell or list their 50 percent stake in the business, plunging the venture's plans into further confusion, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

* Tokyo Gas Co is in talks to buy a less than 10 percent stake in BG Group's Australian liquefied natural gas project, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a senior official at the Japanese firm.

