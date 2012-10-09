Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 9 The following corporate finance-related
stories were reported by media on Tuesday:
* BP's billionaire partners in TNK-BP,
Russia's third-biggest oil producer, said they could sell or
list their 50 percent stake in the business, plunging the
venture's plans into further confusion, the Financial Times
reported on Tuesday.
* Tokyo Gas Co is in talks to buy a less than 10
percent stake in BG Group's Australian liquefied natural
gas project, the Wall Street Journal said, citing a senior
official at the Japanese firm.