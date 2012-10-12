版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 12日 星期五 12:13 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Oct 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Chemring Group Plc, the defence group, is set to continue talks with US private equity fund Carlyle Group about a potential takeover. A deadline for the fund to present a firm bid expires on Friday but will be extended to allow Carlyle to continue negotiations, the Financial Times reported, citing people familiar with the situation.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐