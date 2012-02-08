UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 8 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* The Financial Services Agency will ask Japanese banks with operations abroad to strengthen their equity reserves from next fiscal year to meet the 7 percent capital ratio requirement, the Nikkei daily reported.

* Two bidders, CIMB of Malaysia and China International Capital Corporation, remain in the running to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Asian equities, mergers and acquisitions and research businesses, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.