Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 9 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* The United States Department of Justice is likely to clear Google Inc's buy of Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc as early as next week, a Wall Street Journal report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

* ENN Energy Holdings Ltd said its takeover bid for natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings Ltd is "reasonable" and it is not looking to sweeten the offer, the Hong Kong Economic Journal reported on Thursday.

* The CME Group Inc may sell most of its lease in the Chicago Board of Trade building for about $150-$180 million to a group of buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported.