UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 13The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* China has no intention of "buying up" a debt-ridden Europe
and any help Beijing offers will be for purely economic reasons,
a top state-run newspaper said on Monday ahead of a China-EU
summit.
* China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the
country's largest builder of ports, has set its Shanghai IPO
price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share after
meeting good response from investors, IFR reported on Monday.
* Prudential Financial Inc, the No.2 U.S. life
insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to
advise on its possible bid for ING Groep NV's Asian
insurance operations, South Korean media reported, in what is
potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever.
* Some shareholders in Osaka Securities Exchange
want it to renegotiate a merger agreement with the Tokyo Stock
Exchange to win a higher price for their stock in a
planned tender offer bid by the Tokyo bourse, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
* The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to
sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6
billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial
Times reported on Monday.
* Australia's AGL Energy confirmed it is in talks
to buy troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's 32.5 percent
stake in the Loy Yang Power plant, which a newspaper said could
go for as little as A$145 million.