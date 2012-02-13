UPDATE 1-Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 13The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* China has no intention of "buying up" a debt-ridden Europe and any help Beijing offers will be for purely economic reasons, a top state-run newspaper said on Monday ahead of a China-EU summit.

* China Communications Construction Co Ltd, the country's largest builder of ports, has set its Shanghai IPO price range at 5.00-5.40 yuan ($0.79-$0.86) per share after meeting good response from investors, IFR reported on Monday.

* Prudential Financial Inc, the No.2 U.S. life insurer, has hired Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on its possible bid for ING Groep NV's Asian insurance operations, South Korean media reported, in what is potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever.

* Some shareholders in Osaka Securities Exchange want it to renegotiate a merger agreement with the Tokyo Stock Exchange to win a higher price for their stock in a planned tender offer bid by the Tokyo bourse, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* The Italian private-equity owner of Ducati is looking to sell the motorbike brand for up to 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), three times its initial investment, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* Australia's AGL Energy confirmed it is in talks to buy troubled Tokyo Electric Power Co's 32.5 percent stake in the Loy Yang Power plant, which a newspaper said could go for as little as A$145 million.