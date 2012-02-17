Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Alder Biopharmaceuticals reports Q4 loss per share $0.97
* Alder Biopharmaceuticals announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial and operating results
BANGALORE Feb 17 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Malaysia's No.2 lender, CIMB Group Holdings Bhd, is set to buy Royal Bank of Scotland's Australian equity operations for $50 million, the Edge reported on Friday, citing a source familiar with the matter.
* China's Sany Heavy Industry Co Ltd will revive its $3.3 billion Hong Kong share offering in the second quarter, the South China Morning Post reported on Friday, citing sources close to the deal.
* Carlyle Group is exploring the sale of its more than $300 million stake in mid-sized Taiwanese lender Ta Chong Bank Ltd, sources said on Friday, joining other private equity firms in a long-awaited exit from the Taiwan financial market.
* The Carlyle Group is looking to raise $10 billion for its next North American private equity fund, Fortune magazine said in a report on its website.
* NYSE Euronext and CME Group have submitted bids for the London Metal Exchange, valuing it at up to 1 billion pounds ($1.57 billion), the Financial Times reported.
* 2017 installation guidance range of approximately 150-155 new systems
* Q4 revenue $395.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $467.6 million