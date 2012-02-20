Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Pfizer Inc plans to raise about $3 billion this year through a part-flotation of its animal health division, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.

* German utility E.ON is willing to sell minority stakes in its offshore wind parks and is holding preliminary talks with interested parties, a German newspaper quoted the head of its renewable operations as saying.

* The Swiss central bank has informed South Korea of its intention to buy the Asian country's domestic government bonds for the first time, a Seoul newspaper reported, citing a finance ministry official.