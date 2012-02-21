UPDATE 1 -- Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 21 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* Designer apparel and accessories company Michael Kors Holdings Ltd plans to open 100 stores in the greater China region in the next three to five years to tap the burgeoning market for luxury goods, the South China Morning Post reported on Monday.

* Jingdong Mall, dubbed China's Amazon.com, plans to apply for a Nasdaq listing in March at the earliest after the Chinese online retailer delayed its plans to proceed with an initial public offering late last year amid weak sentiment, the South China Morning Post reported on Tuesday.

* Chinese regulators are working on rules aimed at widening financing channels for the country's insurance companies as the industry is under pressure to replenish capital, the official China Securities Journal reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

* Sovereign wealth funds from the United Arab Emirates and Kuwait are among foreign investors that have pledged to buy shares in India's state-run Oil & Natural Gas Corp, the Economic Times reported on Monday.

* China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), the country's largest oil and gas producer, is planning a logistics hub in Dubai to minimise possible disruptions from geopolitical risks in the Middle East and North Africa, the China Daily reported on Tuesday.

* India's Kingfisher Airlines Ltd plans to return some aircraft voluntarily to lessors after defaulting on payments and has seen a fresh exodus of pilots, local media reported.