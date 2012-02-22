Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

Feb 22 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* PSA Peugeot Citroen, Europe's no. 2 car maker,
said it is in talks over potential cooperations and alliances
but did not name its possible partners, after media reports said
it was in advanced discussions with General Motors.
* India's State Bank of India has decided on a 16.5
billion rupee ($334.6 million) loan package to help troubled
Kingfisher Airlines overcome a cash crunch, the
Hindustan Times newspaper reported.
* China's four biggest state-owned banks extended about 70
billion yuan ($11.1 billion) in new local-currency loans from
Feb. 1-19, suggesting a big drop in lending, the Shanghai
Securities News reported on Wednesday.
* IL&FS Investment Managers, the private equity
arm of IL&FS, is in advanced talks to pick up the Hershey
Company's 51 percent stake in its joint venture with the Godrej
Group, the Economic Times newspaper said.
* Reliance Brands, part of Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance
Industries, has signed an equal joint venture with
Iconix Brand Group of the U.S. to acquire the rights of
20 lifestyle brands in India, the Times of India newspaper
reported.
* The Obama administration will propose slashing the top
income tax rate for corporations to 28 percent from the current
35 percent, as part of a corporate tax reform plan that is set
to be announced on Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal said.