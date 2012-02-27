UPDATE 1 -Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* British banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility this week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.

* India's Kingfisher Airlines is talking with two foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could be announced within days, Kingfisher's chairman, Vijay Mallya, said in an interview with the Times newspaper on Monday.

* Malaysia's Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan plans to list 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its Money Online (MOL) Internet business next year in a move that will raise more than 600 million ringgit ($199 million) combined, local media reported on Monday.

* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce a $2 billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners on Monday as a bet on U.S. natural-gas exports, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.