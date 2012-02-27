UPDATE 1 -Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Capreit to purchase Prestige Montreal apartment property
Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BANGALORE Feb 27 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* British banks Lloyds and Royal Bank of Scotland may access the European Central Bank's three-year, low interest loans facility this week, the Financial Times reported on Monday.
* India's Kingfisher Airlines is talking with two foreign carriers about a potential rescue package that could be announced within days, Kingfisher's chairman, Vijay Mallya, said in an interview with the Times newspaper on Monday.
* Malaysia's Berjaya Group founder Vincent Tan plans to list 7-Eleven Malaysia Bhd and its Money Online (MOL) Internet business next year in a move that will raise more than 600 million ringgit ($199 million) combined, local media reported on Monday.
* Blackstone Group LP is expected to announce a $2 billion equity investment in Cheniere Energy Partners on Monday as a bet on U.S. natural-gas exports, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
Feb 16 Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Feb 16 Three men have been sentenced for their roles in a wide-ranging hacking and spamming scheme that targeted personal information of 60 million people, including Comcast Corp customers, prosecutors said on Thursday.
* FCPT announces acquisition of a Mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million