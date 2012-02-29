Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 29 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Wednesday:

* Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc, which has filed for bankruptcy protection, will draw up a rehabilitation plan within six weeks as it works to slash debt quickly to appeal to potential turnaround sponsors, the Nikkei said on Wednesday.

* BTG Pactual, the Brazilian securities firm owned by billionaire financier Andre Esteves, has mandated Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan to help manage its initial public offering, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

* Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan plans to sell his stake in satellite operator Measat Global as part of asset sales that could raise around $3.5 billion, Singapore's Straits Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing a banking source.