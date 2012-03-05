Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, March 5 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* A team of top proprietary traders at JPMorgan Chase & Co
is set to launch what is likely to be one of the largest
hedge fund start-ups in 2012, the Financial Times reported on
Sunday.
* European aerospace group EADS is considering
doing without part of a development loan for its Airbus unit
worth 500 million euros ($660 million) from the German
government as a dispute escalates regarding the group moving
operations from Germany, a paper reported.
* Malaysian tycoon Ananda Krishnan has sold his $3 billion
worth of power assets to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), a
government-owned strategic development company, The Star
newspaper reported on Monday, quoting sources.