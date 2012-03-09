版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 3月 9日 星期五 16:00 BJT

Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, March 9 The following corporate finance-related story was reported by media on Friday:

* Britain's Co-Op has been delayed in its bid to buy 630 branches from Lloyds, as the mutual group attempts a radical shake-up of its board, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

* General Motors and Italian carmaker Fiat talked briefly about merging their European businesses earlier this year, the Wall Street Journal said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐