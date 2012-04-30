版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 30日 星期一 15:24 BJT

UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE, April 30 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* Cellphone maker Nokia is in advanced talks to sell its UK luxury subsidiary, Vertu, to private equity group Permira, the Financial Times reported.

* The sale of France's Flammarion, owned by Italian publisher RCS MediaGroup, will soon enter the second round with bids expected at around 300 million euros, French newspaper Les Echos reported on Monday without citing sources.

* Warner Chilcott is evaluating options, including a possible sale of the company, after receiving interest from strategic and private-equity buyers, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

