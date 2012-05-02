UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 20
Feb 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
BANGALORE May 2 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* E.ON expects to finalise the sale of its gas distribution network in May, its chief financial officer told German newspaper, Boersen-Zeitung, adding the German utility's asset sale programme could exceed the targeted volume of 15 billion euros ($20 billion).
* China's securities watchdog is preparing tougher rules that will delist underperforming companies from the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges' main board, the official Shanghai Securities News reported.
* Chinese bank lending was estimated to have dropped 30 percent in April month-on-month as demand for credit declined, the official China Securities Journal reported.
NEW YORK, Feb 19 U.S. food company Kraft Heinz Co withdrew its proposal for a $143-billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday, raising questions about whether Kraft will turn its focus to another target.
LONDON, Feb 17 John Fallon needs to show he has a plan to navigate Pearson through the sinking sands of its main markets when the world's biggest education company reports full-year results.