Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 9 The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Freddie Mac is preparing to name Donald Layton, the former
chief executive of online brokerage E*Trade Financial Corp, as
its next CEO, the Wall Street Journal said on Tuesday.
* China Development Bank Corp (CDB), a policy bank
that lends at Beijing's behest, has agreed to expand financing
to a range of infrastructure, industry and social projects with
Chongqing Municipal Government, the Chongqing Daily
reported.
* Panasonic Corp is expected to post a group net
profit of about 50 billion yen ($627 million) for the year
ending March 2013, helped by structural reforms, Japan's Nikkei
business daily said.
* Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal is eyeing
three big investments in the near term, setting a high bar for
the acquisitions as he pursues ambitious returns of at least 20
percent, he told the German newspaper Handelsblatt.