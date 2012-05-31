Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Vienna Insurance Group wants to expand in Hungary, its outgoing chief executive Guenter Geyer told NEWS magazine.

* Measures by central banks in developed countries to push liquidity into markets are partly to blame for higher commodity prices which could hurt growth, Bank of Korea Governor Kim Chong-soo told German daily Handelsblatt.

* Iran has cancelled a $2 billion contract for a Chinese firm to help build a hydroelectric dam in the country, Chinese state media said.