Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Lonestar Resources US announces year end 2016 proved reserves
* Proved reserves at December 31, 2016 increased to 40.5 million barrels of oil equivalent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BANGALORE May 31 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Vienna Insurance Group wants to expand in Hungary, its outgoing chief executive Guenter Geyer told NEWS magazine.
* Measures by central banks in developed countries to push liquidity into markets are partly to blame for higher commodity prices which could hurt growth, Bank of Korea Governor Kim Chong-soo told German daily Handelsblatt.
* Iran has cancelled a $2 billion contract for a Chinese firm to help build a hydroelectric dam in the country, Chinese state media said.
* Freehold Royalties Ltd sets quarterly production record, increases dividend and revises guidance upwards
* Storm Resources Ltd. ("Storm" or the "company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2016