Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-Flipkart and Microsoft in pact for cloud partnership
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
Aug 20 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:
* Insurer Aetna Inc has signed a deal to buy rival Coventry Health Care Inc for $5.7 billion in cash and stock, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
* Struggling retailer Best Buy Co, which is engaged in a takeover battle with founder Richard Schulze, has chosen a new chief executive to lead the company, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.
TOKYO, Feb 20 A major aluminium producer has made an indicative offer of a premium of $125 per tonne to Japanese buyers for April-June primary metal shipments, up 32 percent from the last quarter, three sources directly involved in pricing talks said on Monday.