版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 11日 星期二 12:11 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Dec 11 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Tuesday:

* India's Kingfisher Airlines gained 4.7 percent on newspaper Mumbai Mirror's report of a 48 percent stake sale to Etihad Airways, for a little over 30 billion rupees, citing sources in the two airlines.

