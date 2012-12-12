Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BRIEF-China Lending qtrly earnings per share $0.18
* China Lending Corporation announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:
* Home builder Lennar Corp lined up $1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San Francisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the deal.
* Choice Hotels appoints Dominic Dragisich as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 3 A U.S. Justice Department probe into a phony accounts scandal at Wells Fargo & Co is asking whether executives hid details from the company board and regulators as the problem grew over years, sources familiar with the review said.