版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 12月 12日 星期三 12:08 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

Dec 12 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Wednesday:

* Home builder Lennar Corp lined up $1.7 billion from state-run China Development Bank for two San Francisco-based housing projects, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the deal.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐