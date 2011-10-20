Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Oct 20The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:
* Panasonic will reduce plasma TV panel production
and cut up to several thousand jobs, as its loss-making
television unit struggles to compete with Asian rivals, domestic
media reported.
* Swiss bank UBS's interim chief executive Sergio
Ermotti has ruled out a sale or spinoff of the investment bank
and is planning to shrink the unit, the Wall Street Journal
reported.
* Splunk, which makes software that collects and indexes
data, is considering an initial public offering that may value
the company at about $1 billion, Bloomberg reported, citing
people familiar with the matter.
* Amazon.com may enter the Japanese e-book market
this year and launch its Kindle readers in the market, the
Nikkei business daily reported.
* Japan will raise up to 1 trillion yen ($13 billion) by
issuing bonds to retail investors to fund rebuilding after the
March earthquake and tsunami, the Nikkei business daily
reported.
Deals of the day:
(Compiled by Juhi Arora in BangaloreEditing by Dan Lalor)