Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 3The following corporate
finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:
* Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury vehicle unit of India's Tata
Motors Ltd, plans to partner with Chery Automobile Co.
to build vehicles in China, two people with direct knowledge of
the matter said, Bloomberg reported in its online edition.
* State Grid Corporation of China is to acquire
25 per cent of Portugal's national power grid in the second
large-scale Portuguese acquisition by a Chinese energy group in
six weeks, the Financial Times reported in its online edition.
* Elpida, the troubled Japanese chipmaker, dismissed talks
of a possible tie-up with American or Taiwanese rivals even as
it posted its fifth consecutive quarter of losses, hit by
intense competition, supply chain disruptions and a drop in
demand, the Financial Times reported in its online edition on
Thursday.
* Caesars Entertainment, the global casino
operator taken private during the credit boom, is making a third
attempt to list publicly with a downsized offering scheduled for
Monday, the Financial Times reported in its online edition.