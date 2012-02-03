Market Chatter -- Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE Feb 3The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Friday:

* Jaguar Land Rover, the luxury vehicle unit of India's Tata Motors Ltd, plans to partner with Chery Automobile Co. to build vehicles in China, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said, Bloomberg reported in its online edition.

* State Grid Corporation of China is to acquire 25 per cent of Portugal's national power grid in the second large-scale Portuguese acquisition by a Chinese energy group in six weeks, the Financial Times reported in its online edition.

* Elpida, the troubled Japanese chipmaker, dismissed talks of a possible tie-up with American or Taiwanese rivals even as it posted its fifth consecutive quarter of losses, hit by intense competition, supply chain disruptions and a drop in demand, the Financial Times reported in its online edition on Thursday.

* Caesars Entertainment, the global casino operator taken private during the credit boom, is making a third attempt to list publicly with a downsized offering scheduled for Monday, the Financial Times reported in its online edition.