UPDATE 1-Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 14 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Monday:

* China's Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme, which allows some foreign investors to invest in mainland stocks and bonds, will be relaxed in three areas so more investors can take part in the scheme, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday.

* Dubai is planning to tie up with Samsung Life Insurance in a partnership to sell life insurance in emerging markets, the Financial Times reported.

* British airline Flybe Group is interested in buying Danish Cimber Sterling that declared bankruptcy earlier this month, Finnish public broadcaster YLE said on Monday.

* Kabel Deutschland has won the race for regional German cable company Tele Columbus, outbidding Deutsche Telekom and Liberty Global, Financial Times Deutschland reported, without specifying its sources.