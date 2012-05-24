版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 24日 星期四 14:06 BJT

Market Chatter - Corporate finance press digest

BANGALORE May 24 The following corporate finance-related stories were reported by media on Thursday:

* Morgan Stanley and other underwriters have made a profit of about $100 million stabilising Facebook stock since trading began on Friday, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

* Russian lender Sberbank is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the nation's wider privatisation programme, will happen this year, chief executive German Gref told Kommersant daily on Thursday.

Deals of the day:

