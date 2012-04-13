Traders boycott CME options on Eurodollar futures

* Traders stay out of options on Eurodollar futures pit
* Boycott hurts volume in market
* Protest stems from large "block trades"
* CME says "block trades" are important tool
By Tom Polansek and Ann Saphir
CHICAGO, April 13 Independent traders boycotted
pit trading of CME Group's options on Eurodollar futures
on Friday in protest against large privately negotiated trades
that they say put them at a disadvantage.
The move shrank volume in the market until the floor traders
ended their action in the afternoon.
Traders use Eurodollar contracts to bet on or hedge against
moves in interest rates as far as 10 years in the future.
Among CME's most active products, Eurodollar futures and
options are traded largely by big Wall Street banks and hedge
funds. Trading in futures takes place almost entirely
electronically, but the large majority of trading in options
contracts still takes place face to face on CME's trading
floor.
David Stein, an independent trader, said the floor protest
stemmed from a string of recent "block trades."
Block trades are large, privately negotiated transactions
that are struck away from the broader market by phone or
otherwise and cleared by the exchange. They must exceed
exchange-set size limits and are reported publicly minutes after
completion.
The delay in reporting puts traders at a disadvantage, Stein
said. He estimated 90 percent of trading in the market occurs on
the floor.
"We're tired of being taken advantage of," he said about the
independent traders. "If we're not here, there is no market."
CME allows block trades, saying they provide the
"convenience of privately negotiating a trade with a selected
eligible counterparty" and the "ability to execute a large
transaction at a fair and reasonable single price."
"Block trading has been in practice for decades and is
regulated by the exchange and the CFTC," CME spokesman Michael
Shore said. "It is an important tool to allow customers to meet
their needs while ensuring efficient markets."
However, floor traders complain they were not able to
participate recent large block trades. They say the transactions
can be completed more efficiently and equitably in the open
outcry pit, and customers can get better pricing there.
Block trades are allowed under CME rules, but "just because
it's legal doesn't mean it's right," Stein said, adding that
exchange officials "need to protect customers everywhere."