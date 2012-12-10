US, UK bank seizure plans focus on absorbing losses - regulators

* Large institutions may be seized at holding company level
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 9 Both the United States and
United Kingdom have developed viable approaches to seizing and
unwinding failing global financial institutions, but more work
is needed on the UK side to ensure that losses can be adequately
absorbed, American and UK regulators said on Sunday.
The Bank of England and the U.S. Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp said in a joint paper that each country's plans for dealing
with the types of cataclysmic financial failures that marked the
2007-2009 financial crisis would reduce risks to financial
stability.
"The FDIC and the Bank of England have developed resolution
strategies that take control of the failed company at the top of
the group, impose losses on shareholders and unsecured creditors
- not on taxpayers - and remove top management and hold them
accountable for their action," they said in the paper.
The new authorities to seize and resolve so-called global
systemically important financial institutions came in the United
States from the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law, and in
Britain from the anticipated approval by early 2013 of the
European Union Recovery and Resolution Directive.
Both the U.S. and UK approaches ensure continuity of all
critical services of the failing firms and minimize cross-border
contagion, the regulators said.
In both approaches, equity holders would likely be wiped
out, and unsecured debt holders would face writedowns and
conversion of at least part of their holdings to new equity to
recapitalize the institutions as part of the restructuring.
In the United States, this is a relatively straightforward
process, because in most large financial institutions, the
capital structure is largely made up of equity and unsecured
debt issued at the holding company level. There is often limited
debt issued directly by operating subsidiaries that may be the
source of the financial distress that brings down the company.
In the UK, however, financial holding companies at the top
of the group do not typically issue much debt - more tends to be
issued at the subsidiary level.
"For a top-down approach to work, there must be sufficient
loss-absorbing capacity available at the top of the group to
absorb losses sustained within operational subsidiaries," the
regulators said.
UK companies could restructure to issue more debt at the
holding company level, they said. UK authorities also need to
find better ways of assigning subsidiary losses to unsecured
creditors throughout the group.
A statutory tool to "bail in" such losses proposed under the
EU directive would need to prevent counterparties from
terminating dealings with the failing firm as it is seized.
In the 2008 crisis, the sudden pullout by Wall Street
counterparties from some large firms helped accelerate their
failure and magnified losses later borne by taxpayers.
Valuing a failed financial firm's assets is also critical to
writing down losses and determining which classes of creditors
will face conversion to new equity. Both the United States and
United Kingdom are working on ways to develop a credible
valuation process that can be applied quickly and flexibly.