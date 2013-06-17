Hedge fund manager used postal box to hide $6 mln fraud, Feds say

| CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 17
CHICAGO/SAN FRANCISCO, June 17 A North Carolina
hedge fund manager used a personal post-office box and forged
bank statements to hide his theft of about $6 million over a
seven-year period, U.S. regulators and prosecutors said on
Monday.
James Shepherd, who ran a commodity fund that traded
contracts at CME Group Inc and IntercontinentalExchange
Inc, was charged with the fraud in federal court in
Charlotte on Monday. In a related action, the Commodity Futures
Trading Commission sued Shepherd for fraud and misuse of
customer funds.
The charges were reminiscent of a larger scam uncovered last
year that was perpetrated by Russell Wasendorf Sr., the founder
of Peregrine Financial Group. He used similar tools to steal
$215 million from clients over nearly 20 years.
Shepherd's alleged swindle lays bare the ongoing challenges
of policing the vast hedge fund and commodity pool industry,
much of which has come under additional regulation since January
through the National Futures Association (NFA) trade group.
Shepherd entered a sealed plea agreement in the criminal
case.
"He definitely wants to pay back people who have lost
money," his lawyer, John Keating Wiles, told Reuters.
Peregrine last July filed for bankruptcy after the
20-year-long fraud came to light. Wasendorf, 65, is serving a
50-year sentence in federal prison after admitting to stealing
from customers and lying to regulators.
After Peregrine's collapse, NFA and other futures regulators
put in place a system of electronic confirmations that allows
daily checks of the $157 billion or so of customer funds kept at
futures brokerages.
Such a system is currently not possible for tracking money
kept at hedge funds, where much more money is at stake, NFA
President and Chief Executive Dan Roth said in an interview.
Unlike futures brokerages, which keep customer money in a
limited set of financial institutions, commodity pools can put
their money at broker-dealers, in real estate, in oil wells, and
in any number of other places, Roth said.
"They can invest in a gazillion things," Roth said.
The NFA is exploring ways to electronically keep tabs on the
money at the commodity pools it oversees, but it's a complicated
undertaking.
"It's a significant priority for us," he said, "but I don't
know as I sit here that we will have a solution implemented by
the end of the year, or anything like that."
$300 BILLION POOL
At the end of 2012, NFA oversaw about 2,500 commodity pools
with a total of $300 billion under management. New registration
requirements that kicked in this year have pushed up the number
of NFA-regulated commodity pools to 8,000, and NFA has yet to
put a figure on total amount managed.
The complaints filed on Monday against Shepherd revealed new
details about his fraud, including the use of a personal
post-office box that he told his auditor and regulator was the
property of his bank. Shepherd spent some of the misappropriated
money to build a $2 million home in Vass, North Carolina, U.S.
prosecutors said.
Shepherd's fraud unraveled in March after his accountant
insisted the fund's bank balances be confirmed electronically
through a website called Confirmation.com. Shepherd refused and
the accountant alerted NFA.
NFA and CFTC declined to name the accountant.
The NFA shut down Shepherd's fund after its investigators
could not locate millions of dollars he claimed to have.
"Where there's a paper process that's very easy to
manipulate, you're going to have people that do that," said
Brian Fox, founder of Confirmation.com. The site also was used
to help uncover Wasendorf's fraud.
Since March, NFA has combed through the records of all 8,000
commodity pools that it regulates to confirm that all
post-office boxes to which it was sending requests for bank
statement confirmations actually belonged to banks. The review
found no new fake post-office boxes, Roth said.
While both Wasendorf and Shepherd used P.O. boxes, they
differed in their relationships with clients. Shepherd's
customers trusted him to invest their money, while Wasendorf was
not making investment decisions.
Shepherd's fraud is "what Madoff did on a much smaller
scale," said John Roe, co-founder of the Commodity Customer
Coalition, which has helped former Peregrine customers get their
money back.
Bernard Madoff pleaded guilty in 2009 to running a
multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme and is serving a 150-year
sentence in a medium-security North Carolina federal prison.