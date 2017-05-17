UPDATE 1-Mnuchin's former bank in $89 mln settlement over reverse mortgages

(Adds Mnuchin connection, details, background)
By Karen Freifeld
WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Treasury Secretary
Steven Mnuchin's former bank agreed to pay $89 million to settle
allegations it wrongfully sought payments from a federally
insured reverse mortgage program, the U.S. Department of Justice
said on Tuesday.
Austin, Texas-based Financial Freedom, once a unit of
OneWest Bank, obtained insurance payments for interest from the
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), despite
mortgage holders being ineligible for them, according to the
settlement agreement.
With reverse mortgage loans, seniors borrow money against
the equity they have built in their homes. To protect lenders,
HUD provides mortgage insurance through a program administered
by the Federal Housing Administration.
The government accused Financial Freedom of seeking to
obtain certain insurance payments between 2011 and 2016,
although it did not meet deadlines for property appraisals,
claims submissions and foreclosure proceedings.
Financial Freedom was a unit of OneWest, a bank formerly
known as IndyMac, a failed lender Mnuchin and his investor group
acquired in 2009 and rebranded.
The bank foreclosed on more than 36,000 homeowners, leading
housing advocates to dub it a "foreclosure machine."
Financial Freedom was a division that handled loans to
seniors. Mnuchin grew OneWest into Southern California's largest
lender and sold it for $3.4 billion to CIT Group Inc in
2015.
At his confirmation hearing, Mnuchin denied that he ran a
"foreclosure machine." He said he was committed to loan
modifications intended to stop foreclosures.
A spokeswoman for the Treasury Department had no immediate
comment on the settlement.
CIT, which did not admit liability, said in a filing on
Tuesday that it cooperated with the government after receiving
subpoenas from HUD's Inspector General in 2015.
Sandra Jolley, a consumer advocate and whistleblower in the
case, will receive $1.6 million for her role in the probe.
Her attorney, David Scher, said the settlement was the tip
of the iceberg when it came to wrongdoing by reverse mortgage
companies. He said he hoped the investigation would continue.
New York attorney general Eric Schneiderman has probed
Financial Freedom over complaints it deliberately targeted
seniors with dementia and other memory-loss, Reuters reported in
January, citing a person familiar with the matter.
Schneiderman's office did not respond to requests for
comment on the status of the probe.
CIT disclosed it received a subpoena from Schneiderman in
the second quarter of 2017, and said it was preparing to
respond. A CIT spokeswoman declined to comment on any broader
probes of wrongdoing by reverse mortgage companies.
