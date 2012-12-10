Fund managers seek alternatives to automated trade-study

| LONDON
LONDON Dec 10 Almost a third of fund managers
believe automated trading has had its day and are considering a
move to alternative trading methods, including a return to
"human-led trading models", a study released on Monday showed.
But any mistrust of automated trading by fund managers
contrasts sharply with the attitude of brokerages and investment
banks, where 67 percent of firms are looking to increase the use
of automated trading.
The diverging trends around automated trading - or using
computer models to trigger buys and sells based on trading
patterns and other indicators - are revealed in research from
system vendor MathWorks.
"The buy-side's (fund manager's) attitude to automated
trading is partly a reaction to the commoditisation of trading
access and reflects the preference clients have for good
investment ideas ... over electronic trading capabilities," said
Steve Wilcockson, a manager at MathWorks.
Systems-based trading has grown in the last two decades to
dominate trading in the most liquid markets such as shares,
futures, currency and government bonds.
But the practice has been called into question in recent
years following various high-profile problems involving
electronically traded markets.
The "flash crash" in May 2010, in which nearly $1 trillion
in stock market value disappeared when the Dow Jones Industrial
Average plunged about 700 points before rebounding, highlighted
the risk of contagion between electronic markets.
It also exposed the prominent role of a few large hedge
funds which rely on computer-driven strategies to churn out
millions of trades a day.
Some politicians have expressed concerns about these
so-called high-frequency trading techniques and are looking to
introduce rules, such as "speed limits" that force market
participants to put through trades at no faster than half a
second.
Electronic trading was also implicated in problems at
brokerage Knight Capital, which needed to be bailed out
by rivals after it lost $440 million in just a few minutes when
an electronic trading programme went haywire in August this
year.