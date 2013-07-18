Haymarket Financial raises 1.4 bln euros for credit fund

LONDON, July 18 Corporate lender Haymarket
Financial has raised 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for its
debut "Special Opportunities Credit Fund," the company said in a
statement on Thursday, as it looks to expand its role in funding
mid-sized companies in Europe.
The fund, which turned away more commitments from investors
beyond its 1.4 billion cap, will invest in what it perceives to
be undervalued credit assets.
Led by ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Flynn and started
in 2009, London-based Haymarket is one of a number of new
lenders launched since the financial crisis to try and win
business as banks cut the amount of new loans they offer.
BlueBay Asset Management said in May it had raised more than
800 million euros for its Direct Lending Fund. Haymarket
Financial has also begun marketing a fund which will lend
directly to small- and mid-sized companies and is targeting 1.4
billion euros, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
However, predictions that fund managers would be able to
offer a major alternative to bank financing have so far proved
false and the amount of money raised by direct lending funds
remains relatively small.