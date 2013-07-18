Haymarket Financial raises 1.4 bln euros for credit fund

LONDON, July 18 Corporate lender Haymarket Financial has raised 1.4 billion euros ($1.8 billion) for its debut "Special Opportunities Credit Fund," the company said in a statement on Thursday, as it looks to expand its role in funding mid-sized companies in Europe.

The fund, which turned away more commitments from investors beyond its 1.4 billion cap, will invest in what it perceives to be undervalued credit assets.

Led by ex-Goldman Sachs partner Tim Flynn and started in 2009, London-based Haymarket is one of a number of new lenders launched since the financial crisis to try and win business as banks cut the amount of new loans they offer.

BlueBay Asset Management said in May it had raised more than 800 million euros for its Direct Lending Fund. Haymarket Financial has also begun marketing a fund which will lend directly to small- and mid-sized companies and is targeting 1.4 billion euros, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

However, predictions that fund managers would be able to offer a major alternative to bank financing have so far proved false and the amount of money raised by direct lending funds remains relatively small.