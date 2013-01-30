IKEN Capital rolls out high-performing commodity fund

* Fund up 7 pct in first six months
* Focus on relative performance between commodities
* Energy positions make up 75 pct of the portfolio
By Claire Milhench
LONDON, Jan 30 Commodity funds have mostly been
a graveyard for investment returns since 2009, yet London-based
asset manager IKEN Capital's new fund has bucked the trend in
its first six months.
Using a combination of algorithmic and relative value
strategies while hedging out macroeconomic risk, the Commodity
Alpha Fund is up over 7 percent since its "soft" launch in June
2012, having navigated tricky third and fourth quarters in which
many commodity funds were hard hit.
A study of the Thomson Reuters Lipper Global commodity
sector shows active managers who did well in the third quarter
tended to suffer in the fourth and vice versa, as a rally in
grains reversed and out-of-favour commodities such as iron ore
bounced.
For the year as a whole, the average actively-managed fund
in the Lipper Global commodity segment ended 2012 down 1.6
percent.
Many investors have become disillusioned with the variable
performance from commodity funds in recent years. Traditional
trend-following managers have struggled as a lack of global
growth has given way to range-bound markets without strong
trends.
"We expect this to continue as China growth cools and the
commodity super-cycle comes to an end," said George Hutson, IKEN
Capital's chief investment officer.
Another problem is that some commodity markets are being
driven more by macroeconomic factors than their own
fundamentals, creating a "risk on, risk off" pattern which is
challenging for fundamentals-focused managers to navigate.
RELATIVE PERFORMANCE
IKEN's strategy aims to overcome such hurdles by being
ambivalent about overall commodity direction. Instead of
speculating where crude oil might be in three months' time, the
fund takes a view on relative performance between commodities.
"We're more focused on the relationship between commodities
- whether iron ore will outperform nickel or platinum will
outperform gold," said Hutson. A degree of manager discretion is
also employed.
This approach helped the fund benefit from an announcement
by Hess Corp on Monday that it was closing its Port
Reading, New Jersey refinery, sending gasoline prices and
refining margins (or cracks) sharply higher.
"Our models alerted us to a change in value for gasoline
over a week ago and we've been long the gasoline/crude crack
ever since," said Hutson. "(This) was an event that would have
been difficult for fundamental/trend-following systems to
forecast and exploit."
Hutson is one of IKEN's three founding partners who
previously worked together at Schneider Trading, a proprietary
trading house which was taken over by Marex Spectron in 2012.
The fund's market-neutral relative value strategy targets a
20 percent annual return net of fees. It was up 56 percent in
2010 and 39 percent in 2011.
Energy positions currently make up about 75 percent of the
portfolio, with the rest split between metals and softs, as well
as markets such as orange juice, plus cattle and hog spreads.
"The more strategies you can have that are uncorrelated, the
smoother the return," said co-founder Christophe de la Celle.
The team set up the fund with their own money and early
investors include high net-worth individuals and family offices.
Once assets under management hit $100 million, IKEN plans to
target investments from bigger institutions.