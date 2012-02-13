Reuters financial day in graphics

Feb 10Japan's economy shrank more-than-expected in the fourth quarter,
hurt by slowing global growth, Thai floods and a strong yen, casting doubt on hopes for a pick
up in activity in the first months of 2012.
While Greece's parliament approved a deeply unpopular austerity bill on Monday to secure a
second EU/IMF bailout and avoid national bankruptcy, as buildings burned across central Athens
and violence spread around the country.
Japan GDPGreece's debt_____________________________________________________________________________________________
Syria - HOMS siegeApple sues Samsung anewIndia auto sales