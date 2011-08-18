Investors back hedge funds amid turbulence - data

* Forward redemption index 2.71 pct vs 2.08 pct in July
* Third lowest reading this year
* Hedge funds lose money this year but outperform stocks
LONDON, Aug 18 Investors are largely sticking
with hedge funds to guide them through the summer's highly
volatile markets, data showed on Thursday, despite lacklustre
performances so far this year from these freewheeling
portfolios.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a monthly
snapshot of clients giving advance notice they want their money
back as a percentage of GlobeOp's assets under administration --
was 2.71 percent, the third lowest figure seen this year.
Whilst up from July's 2.08 percent, it is still well below
the 4.01 percent seen in June and well below the 19.27 percent
recorded in November 2008 shortly after the collapse of Lehman
Brothers.
"Where do investors put their money?" GlobeOp CEO Hans
Hufschmid told Reuters. "There's fixed income, but the Federal
Reserve said we'll have close to zero interest rates for the
next two years. That leaves equities or hedge funds, which are
as good a place to be as any."
Hedge funds have failed to make much headway this year, amid
market-moving events from the Japanese earthquake to the
eurozone debt crisis.
Many have also been hit hard by August's market sell-off --
Hedge Fund Research's HFRX index, for instance, is down 5.05
percent year-to-date.
However, this is still well ahead of the FTSE 100 index,
which is down 14 percent so far this year.
GlobeOp, an independent fund services firm whose data covers
$170 billion of assets under administration, took its monthly
snapshot of hedge fund redemption requests on Aug. 16.
(Reporting by Laurence Fletcher; Editing by Sinead Cruise and
David Holmes)