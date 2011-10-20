Hedge fund redemption requests drop in Oct-data

* Forward Redemption Indicator 2.51 pct vs 3.11 in Sept
* Requests in October up on last year
By Tommy Wilkes
LONDON, Oct 20 Investors are largely looking
beyond hedge funds' recent poor performance and sticking with
their investments, as volatile markets leave few safe havens for
clients to put their cash, data showed on Thursday.
The GlobeOp Forward Redemption Indicator -- a monthly
snapshot of clients giving notice they want their money back as
a percentage of GlobeOp's assets under administration -- dropped
to 2.51 percent in October from 3.11 percent in September.
This makes October the month with the third-lowest level of
redemption requests in 2011, though it also represents a rise on
the same month last year -- the first year-on-year increase in
redemptions since 2009.
"Forward hedge fund redemptions continue to be low on a
historic basis," Hans Hufschmid, chief executive of GlobeOp
Financial Services , which provides back- and
middle-office help to hedge funds.
"Reflecting seasonality, November and December indicate
substantially lower redemptions than October."
Redemption notices reached a high of 19.27 percent in
November 2008, shortly after the collapse of Lehman Brothers,
but have since trended lower as investors back hedge funds to
help them ride out some of the most volatile stock and bond
markets since 2008.
Many hedge funds have fallen sharply this year, with popular
strategies such as equity long-short and commodity-focused funds
among those suffering the most.
Hedge Fund Research's HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index
shed 4.74 percent from the end of 2010 to Sept. 30, with the
last quarter the fourth-worst on record for hedge fund
performance.
Investor withdrawals from hedge funds jumped last month.
Gross outflows, as measured by the GlobeOp Capital Movement
Index, which tracks monthly net subscriptions and redemptions
from hedge funds running around $170 billion of assets, hit 3.17
percent last month, the fourth time gross exits topped 3 percent
in 2011.
The bulk of the redemption requests in October were for
two-to-three month requests, reflecting how many investors are
likely preparing to re-allocate money at year-end.
(Editing by David Holmes)