YOUR MONEY-Interest compounds in finance game apps

By Lou Carlozo
CHICAGO, July 26 The race is on, especially
among financial firms, to develop games and apps that teach kids
(and even adults) the basics of personal finance, whether for
online play or mobile devices.
Take the newly released Struct, an iPhone and iPad app by
ING, which also has an online game called Planet
Orange. In it, players work with building materials that
symbolize different investment categories - steel (cash), wood
(bonds) and glass (stocks) - as they build increasingly complex
towers, or "structs."
Also new is T. Rowe Price's The Great Piggy Bank
Adventure, an online game created with Walt Disney Parks and
Resorts. The object (for its creators, anyway) is to get
kids and parents talking about money matters. "But you have to
make sure the video games aren't glorified flash cards, and that
the game part doesn't outweigh the teaching part," says Stuart
Ritter, a senior financial planner for T. Rowe Price.
BIG AUDIENCE
When T. Rowe surveyed more than 800 children aged 8-14 in
its latest Parents, Kids & Money Survey, an overwhelming number,
85 percent, responded that online video games would help them
learn the basics of saving and spending.
The breadth of the overall audience is also bait to Rick
Mason, president of corporate markets for ING - smartphone
owners play games roughly 15 hours a month, according to Neilsen
statistics from last year. "More people in the U.S. meet the
definition of active gamers than those who save for retirement."
For those keeping score, that's 141 million gamers versus 61
million savers: Angry Birds trumping nesteggs, if you will, by
better than 2-to-1.
You say you've got a great finance game or app idea? You
could turn that inspiration into a cash prize, thanks to the
U.S. Treasury, which just kicked off its MyMoneyAppUp Challenge.
The website () features an
IdeaBank to generate Twitter-length ideas for mobile
applications, and an App Design Challenge that solicits entries
from companies, individuals and teams.
"Now more than ever, we are seeing educators, researchers,
nonprofit organizations, and financial institutions collaborate
with developers to create games that teach kids lessons in
finance," says Richard Taylor, a spokesman for the Entertainment
Software Association, a trade organization for the video and
computer game industry. To that end, he cites last month's
announcement of the Games, Learning and Assessment Lab, an
initiative to develop educational video games with backing from
the Gates and MacArthur Foundations.
The following list of 10 games and apps with financial
themes highlights how each takes a stab at fiscal education:
* Saving Spree for iPhone, iPad ($2.99, Money Savvy
Generation) - Designed for ages 7 and up, this game can also be
played by younger children with help from parents. Presented in
a game-show format, Saving Spree teaches kids how to make four
choices with money: spend, save, donate or invest. Winner of
2011 Parents' Choice Gold Award.
* The Great Piggybank Adventure, free online game at
piggybank.disney.go.com/ (T. Rowe Price, Disney) - The game
centers around teaching core financial concepts from saving and
spending wisely to asset allocation and diversification. Mirrors
an Epcot exhibit at Walt Disney World in Orlando.
* P2K Money for iPhone, iPad (free, P2KMoney.com)- Applies
bright graphics and game-like objectives to a simple budgeting
tool. Children can practice real-life money management and
saving for wish-list items such as, yes, other video games.
* Struct for iPhone, iPad (free, ING North America Insurance
Corp) - Not just for children, as ING's research suggests that a
game app like Struct could teach saving and investing concepts
to corporate employees. More fun than reading emails from human
resources, anyway.
* GoalCard, free Facebook app at apps.facebook.com/goalcard/
(Bobber Interactive)- Designed for 18 and up, GoalCard is a
mash-up of online game and financial management tool. You can
also rack up actual cash back.
* Save! The Game for iPhone, iPad (free, MassMutual)- A 3D
adventure game in which players collect all the virtual money
they can find before time runs out, and in the process avoid
dreaded "iWannas" in the form of impulse items such as sodas,
candy and cheap toys. The object is to get your money to the
bank before the iWannas get it first.
* iAllowance for iPhone, iPad ($3.99, Jump Gap Software)
-Parents and children work together in what may be the most
sophisticated allowance-tracking program in Apple's App Store;
it was voted an Apple staff favorite in January and April. Kids
can watch chores and jobs turn into financial reward, and each
child can maintain a separate account. The iAllowance app also
works with Dropbox accounts to sync with all iOS devices.
* My First Money Tablet for Android (99 cents, Aprendium) -
Designed for children in early elementary grades, My First Money
Tablet teaches the differences between coins, and how nickels
add up into dimes, etc. Kids can then practice using the coins
to buy items that roll down ramps in a virtual vending machine.
* JA Finance Park, free online game at jafinancepark.ja.org
(Junior Achievement, Capital One ) - Students logging
onto this site get assigned a randomly generated life, with a
job, age, income, educational background and family. With their
new identities, kids get various grownup tasks, such as
developing a budget, maintaining a household and pursuing a
career.
* CountMyBeanz, free online game at countmybeanz.com (Susan
Osbourne) - The creator of this website is a mother, bookkeeper
and entrepreneur. With one membership, every child in the family
gets checking and savings accounts that work with "beanz," a
virtual currency. Each time you log into your child's account,
you can select certain activities that your child has done and
reward them by deposits of that currency. Your child's
stockpiles can later be redeemed for real items, or donated to
charity.