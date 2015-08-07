Basic materials M&A hits seven-year high buoyed by chemicals deals

LONDON Aug 7 Worldwide dealmaking in the basic
materials sector rose in July to a seven-year high, lifted by
U.S. fertiliser maker CF Industries' $8 billion bid for
some of Dutch firm OCI NV's North American and European, Thomson
Reuters data shows.
So far this year, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) worth
$615.4 billion have been announced in Europe, the data shows,
with the value of deals in basic materials climbing 90 percent
to $96.5 billion from the same period last year.
Globally, the materials sector recorded $217.1 billion worth
of deals, a 45 percent increase compared with a year ago.
Chemicals, which together with metals and mining dominated
basic materials M&A this year, totalled $103.8 billion worth of
global deals, an all-time record so far.
The largest deal of the week was announced in the healthcare
sector.
Dublin-based drugmaker Shire offered $30 billion to
buy Baxalta, a company spun-off by Baxter International
. But the bid, which aimed to forge the leading global
specialist in rare diseases, was rebuffed on Tuesday.
Worldwide M&A is up 41 percent year-to-date versus the same
period last year, with deals worth $2,716 trillion having been
struck so far.
(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Susan Thomas)