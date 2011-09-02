EU TO OPEN UP CLEARING HOUSES TO COMPETITION, CRACK DOWN ON HIGH FREQUENCY TRADING -- EU DRAFT

LONDON, Sept 2 Vertically integrated stock
exchanges would be opened to competition under draft European
Union rules that will please countries like Britain but pose a
threat to powerful operators like Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).
The EU's executive European Commission is expected to unveil
a draft law next month to toughen up and extend its markets in
financial instruments directive or MiFID.
A draft of the proposed changes, now circulating in Brussels
and seen by Reuters, maps out "targeted by ambitious
improvements" to the original near four-year old law.
The Commission proposes tearing down barriers that prevent
banks and investors from being able to choose where to clear or
settle their securities transactions.
"Member states shall require that investment firms from
other member states have the right of access to central
counterparty, clearing and settlement systems in their
territory," the draft says.
Access should be granted on the same "non-discriminatory"
basis as for local users.
"Member states shall not prevent investment firms and market
operators operating a multi lateral trading facility from
entering into appropriate arrangements with a central
counterparty or clearing house and a settlement system of
another member state with a view to providing for the clearing
and/or settlement of some or all trades concluded by market
participants under their systems," it added.
(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by David Holmes)