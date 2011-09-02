EU TO OPEN UP CLEARING HOUSES TO COMPETITION, CRACK DOWN ON HIGH FREQUENCY TRADING -- EU DRAFT

LONDON, Sept 2 Vertically integrated stock exchanges would be opened to competition under draft European Union rules that will please countries like Britain but pose a threat to powerful operators like Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE).

The EU's executive European Commission is expected to unveil a draft law next month to toughen up and extend its markets in financial instruments directive or MiFID.

A draft of the proposed changes, now circulating in Brussels and seen by Reuters, maps out "targeted by ambitious improvements" to the original near four-year old law.

The Commission proposes tearing down barriers that prevent banks and investors from being able to choose where to clear or settle their securities transactions.

"Member states shall require that investment firms from other member states have the right of access to central counterparty, clearing and settlement systems in their territory," the draft says.

Access should be granted on the same "non-discriminatory" basis as for local users.

"Member states shall not prevent investment firms and market operators operating a multi lateral trading facility from entering into appropriate arrangements with a central counterparty or clearing house and a settlement system of another member state with a view to providing for the clearing and/or settlement of some or all trades concluded by market participants under their systems," it added.