UPDATE 2-EU plans big revamp of trading rules

* EU to open up clearing to competition - draft
* High frequency trading to come under EU rules
* Powers for limits on commodities positions
* Curbs on number of board directorships
* Emissions trading scheme to come under MiFID
(Adds detail on commodities, board roles, sanctions)
By Huw Jones
LONDON, Sept 2 Vertically integrated stock
exchanges would be opened to competition under draft European
Union rules that will please countries such as Britain but pose
a threat to powerful operators like Deutsche Boerse AG
(DB1Gn.DE).
The EU's executive European Commission is expected to unveil
a draft law next month to toughen up and extend its markets in
financial instruments directive (MiFID).
A draft of one part of the proposed changes, circulating in
Brussels and seen by Reuters, maps out "targeted by ambitious
improvements" to the original near four-year old law.
The Commission proposes tearing down barriers that prevent
banks and investors from being able to choose where to clear or
settle their securities transactions.
"Member states shall require that investment firms from
other member states have the right of access to central
counterparty, clearing and settlement systems in their
territory," the draft says.
Access should be granted on the same "non-discriminatory"
basis as for local users.
"Member states shall not prevent investment firms and market
operators operating a multi-lateral trading facility from
entering into appropriate arrangements with a central
counterparty or clearing house and a settlement system of
another member state with a view to providing for the clearing
and/or settlement of some or all trades concluded by market
participants under their systems," it added.
The proposals come at a crucial moment for the future shape
of Europe's trading landscape.
Deutsche Boerse, which owns its own clearing and settlement
systems, intends to merge with NYSE Euronext to create
the world's biggest exchange. It will dominate on-exchange
European derivatives trading and clearing in particular.
The Commission's plans would allow banks to use a rival
clearing house, such as LCH.Clearnet in London, to clear
derivatives traded on Boerse's Eurex trading platform.
Britain has been lobbying hard to ensure clearing choice if
the merger goes ahead.
MiFID II also proposes that any suspension of trading shares
on one platform should trigger a suspension on all platforms,
the draft proposes in a move to end confusion when one venue is
hit by a technical glitch.
EU states and the European Parliament have the final say on
MiFID II with fierce haggling and changes expected.
HIGH FREQUENCY/BOARD ROLES
The MiFID draft is being used as a vehicle to clamp down on
high frequency trading, a form of ultra-fast trading which has
come to represent large chunks of volumes on exchanges but for
regulators represents new risks and a forum for
potential market manipulation.
"In particular, the proposals aim to bring all entities
engaged in high frequency trading into MiFID," the draft says.
Tougher scrutiny of "algos" or the computerised trading programs
is planned.
The draft MIFID II law creates a new Organised Trading
Facility category so that OTC derivatives are traded
electronically in a transparent way.
In line with the U.S. model, an OTF would have to allow
third parties access and not simply be a continuation of the
bilateral set up between banks as at present.
Corporate governance reforms have also been bolted on to to
MiFID II which proposes that board members at financial firms
cannot combine more than one executive directorship with two
non-executive roles to ensure they "commit sufficient time to
perform their functions."
The EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) would also be
brought fully under MiFID and the separate, planned reform of
the EU's Market Abuse Directive "thereby comprehensively
upgrading the security of the market".
COMMODITIES, SANCTIONS
MiFID II will extend its scope to commodity markets after
pressure from policymakers who blame "speculators" for pushing
food and energy prices to record highs in recent years.
"It is therefore proposed that all trading venues on which
commodity derivative contracts are traded adopt appropriate
limits or alternative arrangements to ensure the orderly
functioning of the market and settlement conditions for
physically delivered commodities," the draft says.
Supervisors would also have powers to impose position limits
on markets and trading venues will have to provide "granular"
data on positions held on their markets.
For derivatives in general, supervisors would be given
powers to intervene "at any stage during the life of a
derivative contract".
The draft also outlines tougher sanctions for breaking MiFID
II rules so that maximum fines should not be lower than 10
percent of a firm's total turnover, or 5 million euros or 10
percent of a person's annual income, the draft said.
(Editing by David Holmes and Jon Loades-Carter)